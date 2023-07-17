D4 | Bold Chieftain’s Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

BOLD CHIEFTAIN’S RESOURCE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by [1.0 – 1.9] seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds. Allowed Item Types: Ring Barbarian

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Bold Chieftain’s Aspect can only be used by the Barbarian class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Bold Chieftain’s Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Bold Chieftain’s Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

Other Barbarian Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Barbarian Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

Top Synergies for Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

If you are looking for skills and items for a build that incorporates the Bold Chieftain’s Aspect take a look at these items, aspects, and skills that can enhance the playstyle.

Unique Item Synergies for Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

This table shows all the Unique Items that would benefit from using Bold Chieftain’s Aspect.

Slot Unique Items Gloves Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Legendary Aspects Synergies for Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

This table shows all the Legendary Aspects for each slot that would benefit from using Bold Chieftain’s Aspect.

Slot Legendary Aspects Ring Aspect Of Echoing Fury

Skills Synergies for Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

This table shows all the Skills that directly benefit from using Bold Chieftain’s Aspect.