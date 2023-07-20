D4 | Bone Prison | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Bone Prison Macabre Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 20

Lucky Hit Chance:

Unearth a prison of bone with 12 Life that surrounds the target area for 6 seconds. Damage

Necromancer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Bone Prison initial Essence gained increased from 15 to 25.”

Bone Prison is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Macabre Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Bone Prison Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Bone Prison skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Bone Prison, which states: If an enemy is trapped by Bone Prison, gain 15 Essence, plus an additional 5 per enemy trapped.

Enhanced Bone Prison If an enemy is trapped by Bone Prison, gain 25 Essence, plus an additional 5 per enemy trapped. Necromancer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Ghastly Bone Prison and Dreadful Bone Prison, and only one can be chosen at a time.