D4 | Caltrops | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Caltrops
Agility

Resources: Charges: 2
Cooldown (Seconds): 12
Lucky Hit Chance:
Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 40% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds.

Physical Damage
Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.”

 

Caltrops is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Caltrops Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Caltrops skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Caltrops, which states: Enemies take x3% increased damage from all sources each second they’re in Caltrops.

Enhanced Caltrops
Enemies take x3% increased damage from all sources each second they’re in Caltrops.
Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Caltrops and Disciplined Caltrops, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Methodical Caltrops
Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second.
Rogue
Disciplined Caltrops
You have +5% Critical Strike Chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against Vulnerable enemies.
Rogue

Patch Note History

  • Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Damage increased from 30% to 40%.”
  • Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.”

