D4 | Caltrops | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Caltrops
Agility
Resources: Charges: 2
Physical Damage
Rogue
Caltrops is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.
Caltrops Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Caltrops skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Caltrops, which states: Enemies take x3% increased damage from all sources each second they’re in Caltrops.
Enhanced Caltrops
Enemies take x3% increased damage from all sources each second they’re in Caltrops.
Rogue
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Caltrops and Disciplined Caltrops, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Methodical Caltrops
Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second.
Rogue
Disciplined Caltrops
You have +5% Critical Strike Chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against Vulnerable enemies.
Rogue
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Damage increased from 30% to 40%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.”