D4 | Caltrops | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 40% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds. Physical Damage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.”

Caltrops is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Caltrops Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Caltrops skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Caltrops, which states: Enemies take x3% increased damage from all sources each second they’re in Caltrops.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Caltrops and Disciplined Caltrops, and only one can be chosen at a time.