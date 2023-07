D4 | Cataclysm | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

Cataclysm Ultimate Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 60

Lucky Hit Chance: 72%

A massive storm follows you for 10 seconds. Tornadoes knock back enemies, and lightning strikes wildly dealing 64% damage. Lightning Damage

Druid

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 52% to 64%.”

Cataclysm is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.

Cataclysm Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Cataclysm skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Cataclysm, which states: Cataclysm’s duration is increased by 2 seconds.

