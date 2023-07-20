D4 | Charged Bolts | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Charged Bolts Core Resources: Mana Cost: 40

Release 5 bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing 30% each. Lightning Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Charged Bolts damage increased from 24% to 30%, and now benefits from Skill Ranks. Destructive Charged Bolts Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.”

Charged Bolts is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Charged Bolts Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Charged Bolts skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Charged Bolts, which states: Charged Bolts gains an extra projectile.

Enhanced Charged Bolts Hitting an enemy at least 3 times with same cast of Charged Bolts releases a lightning nova, dealing 30% damage to enemies around them. Sorcerer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Greater Charged Bolts and Destructive Charged Bolts, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Greater Charged Bolts Charged Bolts deals 25% increased damage to Stunned enemies. Sorcerer Destructive Charged Bolts Hitting an enemy at least 5 times with Charged Bolts in a single cast reduces their damage dealt by 25% for 3 seconds. Sorcerer

Charged Bolts Enchantment

At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.