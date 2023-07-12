D4 | Chorus of War | Diablo 4 Database

Chorus of War Magic Incense Use: Increases all stats by 40 and crit and overpower damage by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. This is a type III incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time. Requires Level 100

Chorus of War is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Chorus of War

Chorus of War can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Chorus of War

Players can craft Chorus of War at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: