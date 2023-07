D4 | Cold Imbuement | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Cold Imbuement Imbuement Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 13

Lucky Hit Chance:

Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for up to 25% per hit. Cold Damage

Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Cold Imbue Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30% to 40%.”

Cold Imbuement is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Imbuement Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Cold Imbuement Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Cold Imbuement skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Cold Imbuement, which states: Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Cold Imbuement Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 40% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Blended Cold Imbuement and Mixed Cold Imbuement, and only one can be chosen at a time.