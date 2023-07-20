D4 | Concealment | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

|
Concealment
Subterfuge
Resources:
Damage
Rogue
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Concealment Stealth duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.”
Concealment is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.
Concealment Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Concealment skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Concealment, which states: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.
|
Enhanced Concealment
You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.
Rogue
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Concealment and Subverting Concealment, and only one can be chosen at a time.
|
Countering Concealment
The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.
Rogue
|
Subverting Concealment
The Skill that breaks Concealment makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Rogue