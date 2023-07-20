D4 | Concealment | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Concealment Subterfuge Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 20

Lucky Hit Chance:

Vanish from sight, gaining Stealth for 5 seconds. During Concealment you additionally become Unstoppable, gain +25% Movement Speed, and can move through enemies freely.

Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment. Damage

Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Concealment Stealth duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.”

Concealment is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Concealment Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Concealment skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Concealment, which states: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.

Enhanced Concealment You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment. Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Concealment and Subverting Concealment, and only one can be chosen at a time.