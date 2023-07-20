D4 | Concealment | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Concealment
Cooldown (Seconds): 20
Vanish from sight, gaining Stealth for 5 seconds. During Concealment you additionally become Unstoppable, gain +25% Movement Speed, and can move through enemies freely.
Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Concealment Stealth duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.”

 

Concealment is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Concealment Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Concealment skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Concealment, which states: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.

Enhanced Concealment
You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Concealment and Subverting Concealment, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Countering Concealment
The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.
Subverting Concealment
The Skill that breaks Concealment makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
