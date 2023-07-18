D4 | Craven Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

|
CRAVEN MOBILITY ASPECT
Legendary Aspect
|You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.
Allowed Item Types:
Boots
|Generic
Binds to Account on Pickup
Cannot Salvage
Craven Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix
Class Restrictions
Craven Aspect is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.
In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)
Where To Get Craven Aspect Affix in Diablo 4
Craven Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Craven Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.
Other Generic Affixes Available in Diablo 4
