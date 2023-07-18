D4 | Craven Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

CRAVEN MOBILITY ASPECT Legendary Aspect You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies. Allowed Item Types: Boots

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Generic

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Craven Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Craven Aspect is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Craven Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Craven Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Craven Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

Other Generic Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Generic Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4