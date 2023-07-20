D4 | Dark Shroud | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Dark Shroud Subterfuge Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 20

Lucky Hit Chance:

Surround yourself with up to 5 protective shadows. Gain +4.0% Damage Reduction per active shadow. Each time you take direct damage, that damage is reduced and a shadow is consumed. Damage

Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Dark Shroud’s chance to not be consumed increased from 10% to 14%.”

Dark Shroud is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Dark Shroud Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Dark Shroud skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Dark Shroud, which states: Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 10% chance to not be consumed.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Dark Shroud and Subverting Dark Shroud, and only one can be chosen at a time.