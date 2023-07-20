D4 | Dark Shroud | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

|
Dark Shroud
Subterfuge
Damage
Rogue
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Dark Shroud’s chance to not be consumed increased from 10% to 14%.”
Dark Shroud is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.
Dark Shroud Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Dark Shroud skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Dark Shroud, which states: Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 10% chance to not be consumed.
Enhanced Dark Shroud
Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 14% chance to not be consumed.
Rogue
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Dark Shroud and Subverting Dark Shroud, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Countering Dark Shroud
While you have at least 2 active shadows from Dark Shroud, gain +10% Critical Strike Chance.
Rogue
Subverting Dark Shroud
Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you +3% increased Movement Speed.
Rogue
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.”
