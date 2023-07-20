D4 | Dash | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

By

Dash
Agility

Resources: Charges: 2
Cooldown (Seconds): 10
Lucky Hit Chance:
Dash forward and slash enemies for 47% damage.

Physical Damage
Requires Dual Wielded Weapons
Rogue

Dash is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Dash Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Dash skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Dash, which states: Enemies damaged by Dash take x20% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds.

Enhanced Dash
Enemies damaged by Dash take x15% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds.
Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Dash and Disciplined Dash, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Methodical Dash
Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast.
Rogue
Disciplined Dash
Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Stunned for 2 seconds instead.
Rogue

Patch Note History

  • Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.”
  • Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.”

