D4 | Dash | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Dash Agility Resources: Charges: 2

Cooldown (Seconds): 10

Lucky Hit Chance:

Dash forward and slash enemies for 47% damage. Physical Damage

Requires Dual Wielded Weapons

Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.”

Dash is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Dash Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Dash skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Dash, which states: Enemies damaged by Dash take x20% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds.

Enhanced Dash Enemies damaged by Dash take x15% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds. Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Dash and Disciplined Dash, and only one can be chosen at a time.