D4 | Dash | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

|
Dash
Agility
Resources: Charges: 2
Physical Damage
Requires Dual Wielded Weapons
Rogue
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.”
Dash is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Agility Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.
Dash Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Dash skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Dash, which states: Enemies damaged by Dash take x20% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds.
|
Enhanced Dash
Enemies damaged by Dash take x15% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds.
Rogue
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Methodical Dash and Disciplined Dash, and only one can be chosen at a time.
|
Methodical Dash
Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast.
Rogue
|
Disciplined Dash
Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Stunned for 2 seconds instead.
Rogue
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.”