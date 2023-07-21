D4 | Decompose | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Decompose
Basic
Resources: Generate Essence: 8 per second
Shadow Damage
Necromancer
Decompose is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Decompose Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Decompose skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Decompose, which states: If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence.
Enhanced Decompose
If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence.
Necromancer
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Acolyte’s Decompose and Initiate’s Decompose, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Acolyte’s Decompose
You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies who are being Decomposed.
Necromancer
Initiate’s Decompose
Decompose Slows enemies by 50%.
Necromancer
Patch History
- Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 30% to 33%. Base Essence generated per second increased from 7 to 8. Corpses formed frequency increased from 2.5 to 2 seconds.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Initiate’s Decompose Slow increased from 30% to 50%.”