D4 | Decompose | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Decompose Basic Resources: Generate Essence: 8 per second

Lucky Hit Chance: 40%

Tear the flesh from an enemy, dealing 33% damage per second and forming a usable Corpse with the flesh every 2 seconds. Shadow Damage

Necromancer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Initiate’s Decompose Slow increased from 30% to 50%.”

Decompose is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Decompose Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Decompose skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Decompose, which states: If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence.

Enhanced Decompose If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence. Necromancer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Acolyte’s Decompose and Initiate’s Decompose, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Acolyte’s Decompose You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies who are being Decomposed. Necromancer Initiate’s Decompose Decompose Slows enemies by 50% . Necromancer

Patch History