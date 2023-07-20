D4 | Deep Freeze | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Deep Freeze
Ultimate
Cold Damage
Sorcerer
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Supreme Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 100%.”
Deep Freeze is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.
Deep Freeze Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Deep Freeze skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Deep Freeze, which states: Gain 5% of your Base Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy shattered by Deep Freeze.
Prime Deep Freeze
When Deep Freeze ends, gain 10% of your Base Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy you Froze while it was active.
Sorcerer
Supreme Deep Freeze
When Deep Freeze ends, your non-Ultimate cooldowns are reduced by 100%.
Sorcerer