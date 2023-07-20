D4 | Deep Freeze | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Deep Freeze Ultimate Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 58.8

Lucky Hit Chance:

Encase yourself in ice, becoming Immune for 4 seconds, continually dealing 25% damage, and Chilling enemies for 14%. When Deep Freeze expires, it deals an additional 100% damage. Casting Deep Freeze again ends the effect early. Cold Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Supreme Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 100%.”

Deep Freeze is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Deep Freeze Modifiers

Prime Deep Freeze When Deep Freeze ends, gain 10% of your Base Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy you Froze while it was active. Sorcerer