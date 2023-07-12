D4 | Desert Escape | Diablo 4 Database

Desert Escape Magic Incense Use: Increases Fire and Shadow Resistances by 7.5% and armor by 75 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time. Requires Level 55

Desert Escape is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Desert Escape

Desert Escape can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Desert Escape

Players can craft Desert Escape at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: