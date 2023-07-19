D4 | Double Swing | Barbarian Skill | Diablo 4

Double Swing Core Resources: Fury Cost: 25

Cooldown (Seconds): None

Lucky Hit Chance: 30%

Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing 40% damage with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are damaged by both. Physical Damage

Requires Dual Wielded weapons

Barbarian

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Violent Double Swing Vulnerable duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.”

Double Swing is a Barbarian skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Barbarian skill tree.

Double Swing Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Double Swing skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Double Swing, which states: If Double Swing damages a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy, gain 15 Fury.

Enhanced Double Swing If Double Swing damages a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy, gain 15 Fury. Barbarian

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Violent Double Swing and Furious Double Swing, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Violent Double Swing Hitting an enemy with both hits of Double Swing makes them Vulnerable for 2 second. Barbarian Furious Double Swing Casting Double Swing while Berserking grants 2 additional seconds of Berserking. Barbarian

Patch History