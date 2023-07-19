D4 | Double Swing | Barbarian Skill | Diablo 4

|
Double Swing
Core
Resources: Fury Cost: 25
Physical Damage
Requires Dual Wielded weapons
Barbarian
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Violent Double Swing Vulnerable duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.”
Double Swing is a Barbarian skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Barbarian skill tree.
Double Swing Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Double Swing skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Double Swing, which states: If Double Swing damages a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy, gain 15 Fury.
|
Enhanced Double Swing
If Double Swing damages a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy, gain 15 Fury.
Barbarian
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Violent Double Swing and Furious Double Swing, and only one can be chosen at a time.
|
Violent Double Swing
Hitting an enemy with both hits of Double Swing makes them Vulnerable for 2 second.
Barbarian
|
Furious Double Swing
Casting Double Swing while Berserking grants 2 additional seconds of Berserking.
Barbarian
Patch History
- Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 36% to 40%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Violent Double Swing Vulnerable duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.”