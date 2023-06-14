D4 | Druid Class Database: Diablo 4

The Druid Class Database page for Diablo 4 represents Hardcore Gamer’s entire catalog of druid-specific content for D4. Whether you are looking for guides or for database items that are specifically intended for Druids, this is the right place to land.

The article will show links for all the Druid content as an easy to access, easy to bookmark resource for you to keep coming back to, looking for updates as the game progresses. If you play other classes in Diablo 4, which let’s face it, you probably do… you can easily navigate to the other class pages using the icons at the top of this post.

All Druid Guides & Resources: Diablo 4

Best Druid Builds

We’ve collected the top builds that players are using for their Druids in Diablo 4 and placed them into one post. You’ll see a brief overview of the key components of each builds: skills to use, a simplified rotation, a prioritized list of Legendary Aspects, applicable Unique Items, Stat Priority, Gems, and Glyphs

Druid Leveling Guide

Unique Items for Druids

Unique items can be very powerful for druids in D4. Use this post to learn more about the unique items available to druids, as well as to navigate to specific item pages to see not only their tooltip, but also how their stats scale by Item Power level. There are 12 Unique items that are limited to druids.

Druid-Specific Legendary Affixes

Legendary Affixes are stats / effects that can appear on any Legendary item in Diablo 4. In fact, an item becomes legendary quality simply because it has one of these effects on it. There are 40 Legendary Affixes that are only applicable to Druids, and another 23 affixes that are generic to any class. This totals 63 potential affixes for druids to use on a legendary item.

All Druid Skills

Druids have 25 actual active skills they can use in Diablo 4, as well as a set of passive skills. Those active skills also have enhancement ranks and choice upgrades to choose from based on where you spend your skill points. Our All Druid Skills page covers these skills, and the database page for the skill itself gives you guidelines on the enhancements and choices you can upgrade them to.

