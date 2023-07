Elemental Dominance Passive Resources:

Your Core and Mastery Skills deal 3% increased damage when cast above 50 Mana. Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Elemental Dominance now also affects Mastery Skills instead of just Core Skills.”

Elemental Dominance is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is a passive skill in the Sorcerer skill tree.