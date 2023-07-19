D4 | Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo | Diablo 4 Database

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Unique Amulet

500 Item Power 12.0% Resistance to All Elements

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Non-Physical Damage

+[9.0 – 16.0]% Crackling Energy Damage

+ Ranks of the Shocking Impact Passive

+[6.5 – 10.0]% Movement Speed

Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there’s a 15% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing [X] Lightning damage.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Chance to release a lightning nova increased from 10% to 15%.”

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo can be equipped by these classes: Sorcerer

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.