D4 | Esu’s Heirloom | Diablo 4 Database

Esu’s Heirloom Unique Boots

500 Item Power Evade Grants +30% Movement Speed for 1 Second

+[3.0 – 6.5]% Shrine Buff Duration

[8.0 – 11.5]% Slow Duration Reduction

+[6.5 – 10.0]% Movement Speed

+[9.0 – 16.0]% Movement Speed for Seconds After Killing an Elite

Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by [20 – 30]% of your Movement Speed bonus.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Critical Strike Chance from Movespeed increased from 15-25% to 20-30%.“

Esu’s Heirloom is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Esu’s Heirloom can be equipped by these classes: Sorcerer

Esu’s Heirloom Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Esu’s Heirloom attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.