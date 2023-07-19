D4 | Esu’s Heirloom | Diablo 4 Database

|
Esu’s Heirloom
Unique Boots
500 Item Power
Evade Grants +30% Movement Speed for 1 Second
+[3.0 – 6.5]% Shrine Buff Duration
[8.0 – 11.5]% Slow Duration Reduction
+[6.5 – 10.0]% Movement Speed
+[9.0 – 16.0]% Movement Speed for Seconds After Killing an Elite
Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by [20 – 30]% of your Movement Speed bonus.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Critical Strike Chance from Movespeed increased from 15-25% to 20-30%.“
Esu’s Heirloom is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Esu’s Heirloom can be equipped by these classes: Sorcerer
Esu’s Heirloom Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Esu’s Heirloom attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|Evade Grants +[X]% Movement Speed for 1 Second
|[30]
|[50]
|+[X]% Movement Speed
|[1.5-2.5]
|[3-5.5]
|[4.5-7.5]
|[6.5-10]
|[7.5-12.5]
|[10.5-17.5]
|+X% Movement Speed for [X] Seconds After Killing an Elite
|[1-4]
|[4-9]
|[6-12]
|[8-16]
|[10-20]
|[14-28]
|+[X]% Shrine Buff Duration
|[1-1.5]
|[1.5-3.5]
|[2-5]
|[3-6.5]
|[3.5-8.5]
|[5-12]
|+[X]% Bleeding Duration
|[1.5-3]
|[4-6.5]
|[6-9]
|[8-11.5]
|[9.5-14.5]
|[13-20]