D4 | Eyes in the Dark | Diablo 4 Database

Eyes in the Dark

Unique Pants

500 Item Power

While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills

[1.9 – 3.3]% Dodge Chance

+[9.5 – 13.0]% Damage to Elites

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Shadow Damage

Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s Cooldown is increased by [15 – 20]% .

“And so, when the sun dipped behind the hills each night, he knew that Ashen Jack would soon be near. Watching, and waiting.” – Greenslade’s Tales, Chapter 2: “Each Long Night”