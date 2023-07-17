D4 | Eyes in the Dark | Diablo 4 Database

|
Eyes in the Dark
Unique Pants
500 Item Power
While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
[1.9 – 3.3]% Dodge Chance
+[9.5 – 13.0]% Damage to Elites
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Shadow Damage
Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s Cooldown is increased by [15 – 20]%.
“And so, when the sun dipped behind the hills each night, he knew that Ashen Jack would soon be near. Watching, and waiting.” – Greenslade’s Tales, Chapter 2: “Each Long Night”
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Increased Death Trap Cooldown reduced from 30-15% to 20-15%”
Eyes in the Dark is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Eyes in the Dark can be equipped by these classes: Rogue
Eyes in the Dark Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Eyes in the Dark attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants [X]% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
|[20]
|[30]
|[X]% Dodge Chance
|[1]
|[1-1.8]
|[1.2-2.4]
|[1.9-3.3]
|[2.1-4.1]
|[3-5.8]
|+[X]% Shadow Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Damage to Elites
|[2-3.5]
|[5-7.5]
|[7-10]
|[9.5-13.5]
|[11.5-16.5]
|[16.5-23.5]
|+[X]% Damage to Trap Enemies
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]