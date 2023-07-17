D4 | Fastblood Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

FASTBLOOD RESOURCE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by [1 – 1.5] seconds. Allowed Item Types: Ring Necromancer

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from .5-1 to 1-1.5 seconds”

Fastblood Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Fastblood Aspect can only be used by the Necromancer class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Fastblood Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Fastblood Aspect can be unlocked in the Codex of Power by completing a specific challenge that will unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC. Player’s must complete the Campaign in the Hawezar Region.

Codex of Power: Fastblood Aspect

Fastblood Aspect Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by 1 seconds. Necromancer

The Fastblood Aspect Legendary Affix also has an entry in the Codex of Power. Note that when imprinting the Codex version on equipment can only result in the affix having the lowest values possible, as opposed to ones randomly found on loot, which can have a higher value.

Depending on your build, it’s almost always better to transfer an affix by extracting it from a legendary drop and imprinting it on your preffered item. This can be performed at the Occultist NPC using the Extract Aspect feature tab

Other Necromancer Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Necromancer Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

