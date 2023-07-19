D4 | Fields of Crimson | Diablo 4 Database

|
Fields of Crimson
Unique Two-Handed Sword
500 Item Power
702 Damage Per Second
+9.0% Critical Strike Damage
[2.6 – 4.0]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage Over Time
+ Ranks of Rupture
While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts [X] Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 15% increased Bleeding damage.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Bleeding damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.”
Fields of Crimson is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
|
Class Restrictions
Fields of Crimson can be equipped by these classes: Barbarian
Fields of Crimson Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Fields of Crimson attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Critical Strike Damage
|[3]
|[4.5]
|[6]
|[9]
|[12.5]
|[17.5]
|+[X]% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Damage Over Time
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|[X]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
|[1-1.2]
|[1.5-2.3]
|[1.8-3]
|[2.6-4]
|[3-5]
|[4.2-7]
|+[X] Ranks of Rupture
|[1]
|[1-2]
|[2]
|[2-3]