D4 | Fields of Crimson | Diablo 4 Database

Fields of Crimson Unique Two-Handed Sword

500 Item Power 702 Damage Per Second

+9.0% Critical Strike Damage

[2.6 – 4.0]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage Over Time

+ Ranks of Rupture

While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts [X] Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 15% increased Bleeding damage.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Bleeding damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.”

Fields of Crimson is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Fields of Crimson can be equipped by these classes: Barbarian

Fields of Crimson Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Fields of Crimson attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.