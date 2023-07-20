D4 | Fire Bolt | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Fire Bolt Basic Resources:

Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing 18% damage and Burning for 40% over 8 seconds. Fire Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Firebolt initial damage increased from 10% to 18%.”

Fire Bolt is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Fire Bolt Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Fire Bolt skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Fire Bolt, which states: Fire Bolt pierces Burning enemies.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Flickering Fire Bolt and Glinting Fire Bolt, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Flickering Fire Bolt Fire Bolt generates 2 Mana when hitting a Burning enemy. Sorcerer Glinting Fire Bolt Critical Strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage the target takes by x20% for 4 seconds. Sorcerer

Fire Bolt Enchantment

At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.