D4 | Fire Bolt | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Fire Bolt
Basic
Resources:
Fire Damage
Sorcerer
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Firebolt initial damage increased from 10% to 18%.”
Fire Bolt is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.
Fire Bolt Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Fire Bolt skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Fire Bolt, which states: Fire Bolt pierces Burning enemies.
Enhanced Fire Bolt
Fire Bolt pierces Burning enemies.
Sorcerer
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Flickering Fire Bolt and Glinting Fire Bolt, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Flickering Fire Bolt
Fire Bolt generates 2 Mana when hitting a Burning enemy.
Sorcerer
Glinting Fire Bolt
Critical Strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage the target takes by x20% for 4 seconds.
Sorcerer
Fire Bolt Enchantment
At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.
Fire Bolt Enchantment
Lucky Hit: Your direct damage has up to a 100% chance to Burn enemies for 23% over 8 seconds.
Sorcerer