D4 | Firewall | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Firewall Mastery Resources: Mana Cost: 30

Cooldown (Seconds):

Lucky Hit Chance:

Create a wall of flames that Burns enemies for 160% over 8 seconds. Fire Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Wizard’s Firewall maximum increased Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 35%.”

Firewall is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Mastery Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Firewall Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Firewall skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Firewall, which states: Enemies that stand in Firewall for at least 2 seconds take x25% increased Burning damage from all sources.

Enhanced Firewall Enemies take x25% increased Burning damage from you while standing in Firewall. Sorcerer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Mage’s Firewall and Wizard’s Firewall, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Mage’s Firewall Enemies continue Burning for 3 seconds after leaving Firewall. Sorcerer Wizard’s Firewall You gain x5% increased Mana Regeneration per active Firewall, up to 35%. Sorcerer

Firewall Enchantment

At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.