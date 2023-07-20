D4 | Firewall | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Firewall
Mastery
Resources: Mana Cost: 30
Fire Damage
Sorcerer
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Wizard’s Firewall maximum increased Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 35%.”
Firewall is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Mastery Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.
Firewall Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Firewall skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Firewall, which states: Enemies that stand in Firewall for at least 2 seconds take x25% increased Burning damage from all sources.
Enhanced Firewall
Enemies take x25% increased Burning damage from you while standing in Firewall.
Sorcerer
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Mage’s Firewall and Wizard’s Firewall, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Mage’s Firewall
Enemies continue Burning for 3 seconds after leaving Firewall.
Sorcerer
Wizard’s Firewall
You gain x5% increased Mana Regeneration per active Firewall, up to 35%.
Sorcerer
Firewall Enchantment
At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.
Firewall Enchantment
Lucky Hit: Direct damage has up to a 15% chance to spawn a Firewall for 3 seconds.
Sorcerer