D4 | Gloves of the Illuminator | Diablo 4 Database

Gloves of the Illuminator
Unique Gloves
500 Item Power
+[2.6 – 4.0]% Fireball Attack Speed
+ Ranks of Fireball
Lucky Hit: Up to a +[4.5 – 8.0]% Chance to Stun
+[3.0 – 6.0]% Critical Strike Chance
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals [55 – 65]% less damage.
After Inarius returned to Sanctuary, he sought a way back to the High Heavens. His first step was to reignite the religion he had abandoned millennia before: the Cathedral of Light.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Fireball damage reduction reduced from 65-75% to 55%-65%.”
Gloves of the Illuminator is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Gloves of the Illuminator can be equipped by these classes: Sorcerer
Gloves of the Illuminator Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Gloves of the Illuminator attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Critical Strike Chance
|[1-2]
|[2-4]
|[2.5-5]
|[3-6]
|[3-7]
|[3-8]
|+[X]% Fireball Attack Speed
|[1-1.2]
|[1.5-2.3]
|[1.8-3]
|[2.6-4]
|[3-5]
|[4.2-7]
|+[X]% Lucky Hit Chance with Stun Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X] Ranks of Fireball
|[1]
|[1-2]
|[2]
|[2-3]