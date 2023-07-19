D4 | Gohr’s Devastating Grips | Diablo 4 Database

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Unique Gloves

500 Item Power +[8.5 – 12.0]% Non-Physical Damage

+ Ranks of Whirlwind

+[3.2 – 6.0]% Attack Speed

+[3.0 – 6.5]% Lucky Hit Chance

Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds or after it ends, dealing [16 – 26]% of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.

“The brutish construction of these gloves belies the strength they bestow. Gohr was clearly no craftsman, but it would be foolish to ignore the triumph of his work.” – Barrett’s Book of Implements

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Now explodes every 2 seconds or after it ends, and its hit cap has been removed.”

Gohr’s Devastating Grips is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Gohr’s Devastating Grips can be equipped by these classes: Barbarian

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Gohr’s Devastating Grips attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.

Affix 0+ 150+ 340+ 460+ 625+ 725+ +[X]% Attack Speed [1-1.4] [1.4-3] [2.1-4.5] [3.2-6] [3.5-7.5] [4.4-10] +[X]% Lucky Hit Chance [1-1.5] [1.5-3.5] [2-5] [3-6.5] [4-8] [5.4-11] +[X]% Non-Physical Damage [1.5-3] [4.5-7] [6-9] [8.5-12] [10-15] [14-21] +[X] Ranks of Whirlwind [1] [1-2] [2] [2-3]

Patch Note History

6/3/2023

Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70% to 16-26%.

Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.

Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.

7/18/2023