D4 | Grasp of Shadow | Diablo 4 Database

Grasp of Shadow
Unique Gloves
500 Item Power
+[8.5 – 12.0]% Shadow Clone Damage
+ Ranks of All Core Skills
+[3.2 – 6.0]% Attack Speed
+[9.5 – 13.0]% Vulnerable Damage
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a [24 – 34]% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.
Dark wisps creep hungrily across these gloves, like an assassin’s blade seeking a life to steal on a moonless night.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20-30% to 24-34%.”
Grasp of Shadow is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Grasp of Shadow can be equipped by these classes: Rogue
Grasp of Shadow Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Grasp of Shadow attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Attack Speed
|[1-1.4]
|[1.4-3]
|[2.1-4.5]
|[3.2-6]
|[3.5-7.5]
|[4.4-10]
|+[X]% Vulnerable Damage
|[2-3.5]
|[5-7.5]
|[7-10]
|[9.5-13.5]
|[11.5-16.5]
|[16.5-23.5]
|+[X]% Shadow Clone Damage
|[1.5-3]
|[4.5-7]
|[6-9]
|[8.5-12]
|[10-15]
|[14-21]
|+[X] Ranks of All Core Skills
|[1]
|[1-2]