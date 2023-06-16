D4 | Harlequin Crest (Shako) | Diablo 4 Database

Harlequin Crest Unique Helm

500 Item Power +[147 – 235] Maximum Life

[3.0 – 6.5]% Resource Generation

+[13 – 17] All Stats

[3.2 – 6.0]% Cooldown Reduction

Gain [10.0 – 20.0]% Damage Reduction.

In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills.

Harlequin Crest is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Harlequin Crest can be equipped by these classes: any class.

The Harlequin Crest is considered one of the best helms in D4, and ultra rare. The final stat on the item is +4 ranks to ALL SKIILLS. Needless to say, this is an item every player wants to be able to obtain at some point. It is considered one of the most rare items in Diablo 4.

Harlequin Crest (Shako) Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Harlequin Crest attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.