D4 | Hellhammer | Diablo 4 Database

Hellhammer Unique Two-Handed Mace

500 Item Power 702 Damage Per Second

+18.5% Overpower Damage

[1.9 – 3.3]% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Burning Enemies

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons

+[6.0 – 9.5]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional [X] damage over 3 seconds. The demon prince Ikonoth slew hundreds of the Heavenly Host with this infernal hammer before falling to none other than the Archangel Imperius himself.

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Flat damage increased from .3-.5 to .6-.8”

Hellhammer is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Hellhammer can be equipped by these classes: Druid, Barbarian

Hellhammer Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Hellhammer attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.