D4 | Hemorrhage | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Hemorrhage
Basic
Resources: Generate Essence: 9
Physical Damage
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 25% to 27%. Essence generated increased from 8 to 9.”
Hemorrhage is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Hemorrhage Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Hemorrhage skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Hemorrhage, which states: After picking up a Blood Orb, your next Hemorrhage also deals damage to enemies around your target and grants 2 additional Essence per enemy hit.
Enhanced Hemorrhage
After picking up a Blood Orb, your next Hemorrhage also deals damage to enemies around your target and grants 2 additional Essence per enemy hit.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Acolyte’s Hemorrhage and Initiate’s Hemorrhage, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Acolyte’s Hemorrhage
Hemorrhage gains an additional 20% Attack Speed while Healthy.
Initiate’s Hemorrhage
Hemorrhage grants 1.6% Base Life as Fortify each time it hits an enemy, and has a 1.5% chance per enemy hit to Fortify you for 100% Base Life.
