D4 | Hemorrhage | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Hemorrhage Basic Resources: Generate Essence: 9

Lucky Hit Chance: 35%

Burst an enemy’s blood, dealing 27% damage. Hemorrhage has a 20% chance to form a Blood Orb. Physical Damage

Necromancer

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 25% to 27%. Essence generated increased from 8 to 9.”



Hemorrhage is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Basic Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Hemorrhage Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Hemorrhage skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Hemorrhage, which states: After picking up a Blood Orb, your next Hemorrhage also deals damage to enemies around your target and grants 2 additional Essence per enemy hit.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Acolyte’s Hemorrhage and Initiate’s Hemorrhage, and only one can be chosen at a time.