D4 | Incinerate | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Incinerate Core Resources: Mana Cost: 25 per second

Cooldown (Seconds):

Lucky Hit Chance: 16%

Channel a beam of fire, Burning enemies for 54%. Damage per second increases over 4 seconds, up to 73%. Fire Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Destructive Incinerate Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.”

Incinerate is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Incinerate Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Incinerate skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Incinerate, which states: While Channeling Incinerate, you take 30% less damage from Close enemies.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Greater Incinerate and Destructive Incinerate, and only one can be chosen at a time.