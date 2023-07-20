D4 | Incinerate | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Incinerate
Core
Resources: Mana Cost: 25 per second
Fire Damage
Sorcerer
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Destructive Incinerate Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.”
Incinerate is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.
Incinerate Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Incinerate skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Incinerate, which states: While Channeling Incinerate, you take 30% less damage from Close enemies.
Enhanced Incinerate
While Channeling Incinerate, you take 25% less damage from Close enemies.
Sorcerer
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Greater Incinerate and Destructive Incinerate, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Greater Incinerate
Every 3 seconds an enemy has been hit by Incinerate, they are Immobilized for 1 second.
Sorcerer
Destructive Incinerate
Enemies deal 25% less damage while Burning from Incinerate.
Sorcerer