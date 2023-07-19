D4 | Insatiable Fury | Diablo 4 Database

Insatiable Fury Unique Chest Armor

500 Item Power +[4.5 – 8.0]% Total Armor while in Werebear Form

[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage Reduction while Fortified

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Physical Damage

+[13.5 – 24.0]% Overpower Damage

Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +3 Ranks to all Werebear Skills.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Werebear Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.”

Insatiable Fury is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Insatiable Fury can be equipped by these classes: Druid

Insatiable Fury Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Insatiable Fury attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.