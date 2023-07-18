D4 | Lacerate | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

Lacerate
Cooldown (Seconds): 45
Lucky Hit Chance: 7%
Shapeshift into a Werewolf, become Immune and quickly dash 12 times between enemies in the area dealing up to 460% damage.

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 400% to 460%.”

 

Lacerate is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.

Lacerate Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Lacerate skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Lacerate, which states: Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike, heal for 3% of your maximum Life.

Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike, heal for 3% of your maximum Life.
Supreme Lacerate
Lacerate’s initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.
