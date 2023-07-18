D4 | Lacerate | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

|
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base damage increased from 400% to 460%.”
Lacerate is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.
Lacerate Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Lacerate skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Lacerate, which states: Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike, heal for 3% of your maximum Life.
Prime Lacerate
Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike, heal for 3% of your maximum Life.
Supreme Lacerate
Lacerate’s initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.
