D4 | Lidless Wall | Diablo 4 Database

Lidless Wall
Unique Shield
Lucky Hit – While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.
Lidless Wall is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Lidless Wall can be equipped by these classes: Necromancer