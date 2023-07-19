D4 | Mad Wolf’s Glee | Diablo 4 Database

Mad Wolf’s Glee Unique Chest Armor

500 Item Power +[3.2 – 6.0]% Movement Speed

[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Physical Damage

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Poison Damage

Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +3 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Werewolf Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.”

Mad Wolf’s Glee is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Mad Wolf’s Glee can be equipped by these classes: Druid

Mad Wolf’s Glee Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Mad Wolf’s Glee attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.