D4 | Mad Wolf’s Glee | Diablo 4 Database

|
Mad Wolf’s Glee
Unique Chest Armor
500 Item Power
+[3.2 – 6.0]% Movement Speed
[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Physical Damage
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Poison Damage
Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +3 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Werewolf Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.”
Mad Wolf’s Glee is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
|
Class Restrictions
Mad Wolf’s Glee can be equipped by these classes: Druid
Mad Wolf’s Glee Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Mad Wolf’s Glee attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Physical Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Poison Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|[X]% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Movement Speed
|[1-1.4]
|[1.4-3]
|[2.1-4.5]
|[3.2-6]
|[3.5-7.5]
|[4.4-10]