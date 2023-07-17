D4 | Mangled Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

MANGLED RESOURCE ASPECT Legendary Aspect When you are struck as a Werebear you have a [30 – 40]% chance to gain 1 Spirit. Allowed Item Types: Ring Druid

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Chance increased from 20-30% to 30-40%”

Mangled Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Mangled Aspect can only be used by the Druid class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Mangled Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Mangled Aspect can be unlocked in the Codex of Power by completing a specific challenge that will unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC. Player’s must complete the Immortal Emanation in the Fractured Peaks Region.

Codex of Power: Mangled Aspect

Mangled Aspect When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 30% chance to gain 1 Spirit. Druid

The Mangled Aspect Legendary Affix also has an entry in the Codex of Power. Note that when imprinting the Codex version on equipment can only result in the affix having the lowest values possible, as opposed to ones randomly found on loot, which can have a higher value.

Depending on your build, it’s almost always better to transfer an affix by extracting it from a legendary drop and imprinting it on your preffered item. This can be performed at the Occultist NPC using the Extract Aspect feature tab

Other Druid Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Druid Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

