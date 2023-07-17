D4 | Overkill | Diablo 4 Database

Overkill

Unique Two-Handed Mace

500 Item Power

702 Damage Per Second

+18.5% Overpower Damage

+[4.5 – 8.2]% Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies

+[13.0 – 20.0]% Damage to Injured Enemies

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Physical Damage

+[13.5 – 24.0]% Overpower Damage

Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing [24 – 38]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.

The malformed snake creatures that live in the swamps are not content with simply killing their prey. They seem to take a malicious pleasure from inflicting as much suffering as possible before death.