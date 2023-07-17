D4 | Overkill | Diablo 4 Database

|
Overkill
Unique Two-Handed Mace
500 Item Power
702 Damage Per Second
+18.5% Overpower Damage
+[4.5 – 8.2]% Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
+[13.0 – 20.0]% Damage to Injured Enemies
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Physical Damage
+[13.5 – 24.0]% Overpower Damage
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing [24 – 38]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
The malformed snake creatures that live in the swamps are not content with simply killing their prey. They seem to take a malicious pleasure from inflicting as much suffering as possible before death.
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Damage increased from 16%-30% to 24-38%”
Overkill is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Overkill can be equipped by these classes: Druid, Barbarian
Overkill Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Overkill attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Overpower Damage
|[4]
|[9.5]
|[13.5]
|[18.5]
|[22.5]
|[31.5]
|+[X]% Physical Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Overpower Damage
|[1.5-6]
|[6-13.5]
|[9-18]
|[13.5-24]
|[15-30]
|[21-42]
|+[X]% Damage to Injured Enemies
|[2-5]
|[6.5-11.5]
|[9-15]
|[13-20]
|[15-25]
|[21-35]
|+[X]% Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|[1.5-3]
|[3-6]
|[3.5-7.5]
|[4.5-8.5]
|[4.5-10.5]
|[4.5-12]