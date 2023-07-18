D4 | Rabies | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

Rabies Wrath Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 12

Lucky Hit Chance: 50%

Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform an infectious bite on the target dealing 28% damage, and an additional 76% poison damage over 6 seconds. Infected enemies spread Rabies to other surrounding targets. Poison Damage

Druid

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Base Poisoning damage increased from 53% to 76%.”

Rabies is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Wrath Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.

Rabies Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Rabies skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Rabies, which states: Rabies Poisoning Damage also increases over the lifetime of the disease, dealing 30% bonus damage at max duration.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Natural Rabies and Savage Rabies, and only one can be chosen at a time.