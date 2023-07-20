D4 | Rapid Fire | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

|
Rapid Fire
Core
Resources: Energy Cost: 25
Physical Damage
Requires Ranged Weapon
Rogue
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Advanced Rapid Fire duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.”
Rapid Fire is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.
Rapid Fire Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Rapid Fire skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Rapid Fire, which states: Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has +5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to +25% for the 5th arrow.
|
Enhanced Rapid Fire
Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has +5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to +25% for the 5th arrow.
Rogue
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Improved Rapid Fire and Advanced Rapid Fire, and only one can be chosen at a time.
|
Improved Rapid Fire
Gain 15 Energy per cast of Rapid Fire when it damages a Vulnerable enemy.
Rogue
|
Advanced Rapid Fire
Rapid Fire deals x30% increased Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds after you Evade.
Rogue
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023 – Patch 1.0.2d: “Damage increased from 24% to 30%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Advanced Rapid Fire duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.”