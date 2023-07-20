D4 | Rapid Fire | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Rapid Fire Core Resources: Energy Cost: 25

Cooldown (Seconds):

Lucky Hit Chance:

Rapidly fire 5 arrows, each dealing 30% damage. Physical Damage

Requires Ranged Weapon

Rogue

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Advanced Rapid Fire duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.”

Rapid Fire is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Rapid Fire Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Rapid Fire skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Rapid Fire, which states: Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has +5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to +25% for the 5th arrow.

Enhanced Rapid Fire Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has +5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to +25% for the 5th arrow. Rogue

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Improved Rapid Fire and Advanced Rapid Fire, and only one can be chosen at a time.