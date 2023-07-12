D4 | Reddamine Buzz | Diablo 4 Database

|
Reddamine Buzz
Magic Incense
Use: Increases Maximum Life by 500 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
This is a type II incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 60
Reddamine Buzz is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.
Where to Get Reddamine Buzz
Reddamine Buzz can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.
How To Craft Reddamine Buzz
Players can craft Reddamine Buzz at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:
|Material
|Quantity
|Reddamine
|12
|Lifesbane
|12
|Angelbreath
|5
|Fiend Rose
|2
|Grave Dust
|5
|Gold
|5000