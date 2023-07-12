D4 | Reddamine Buzz | Diablo 4 Database

By

Barbarian
Rogue
Sorcerer
Necromancer
Druid
Reddamine Buzz
Magic Incense

Use: Increases Maximum Life by 500 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.

This is a type II incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 60

Reddamine Buzz is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Reddamine Buzz

Reddamine Buzz can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Reddamine Buzz

Players can craft Reddamine Buzz at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Reddamine 12
Lifesbane 12
Angelbreath 5
Fiend Rose 2
Grave Dust 5
Gold 5000

Leave a Reply