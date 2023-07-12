D4 | Reddamine Buzz | Diablo 4 Database

Reddamine Buzz Magic Incense Use: Increases Maximum Life by 500 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. This is a type II incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time. Requires Level 60

Reddamine Buzz is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Reddamine Buzz

Reddamine Buzz can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Reddamine Buzz

Players can craft Reddamine Buzz at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: