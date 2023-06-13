D4 | Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

RUNEWORKER’S CONDUIT OFFENSIVE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for [1 – 2] seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for [840] Lightning damage. This duration can be extended by additional Critical Strikes. Allowed Item Types: Helm

Chest Armor

Pants

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)

Shield Druid

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect can only be used by the Druid class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

Other Druid Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Druid Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

D4 | All Druid Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4

D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4