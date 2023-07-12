D4 | Sage’s Whisper | Diablo 4 Database

Sage’s Whisper
Magic Incense

Use: Increases Intelligence by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.

This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 50

Sage’s Whisper is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Sage’s Whisper

Sage’s Whisper can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Sage’s Whisper

Players can craft Sage’s Whisper at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Howler Moss 10
Blightshade 10
Angelbreath 5
Fiend Rose 2
Grave Dust 5
Gold 5000

