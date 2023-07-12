D4 | Sage’s Whisper | Diablo 4 Database

|
Sage’s Whisper
Magic Incense
Use: Increases Intelligence by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 50
Sage’s Whisper is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.
Where to Get Sage’s Whisper
Sage’s Whisper can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.
How To Craft Sage’s Whisper
Players can craft Sage’s Whisper at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:
|Material
|Quantity
|Howler Moss
|10
|Blightshade
|10
|Angelbreath
|5
|Fiend Rose
|2
|Grave Dust
|5
|Gold
|5000