D4 | Scents of the Desert Afternoon | Diablo 4 Database

Scents of the Desert Afternoon Magic Incense Use: Increases Thorns by 250 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. This is a type II incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time. Requires Level 70

Scents of the Desert Afternoon is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Scents of the Desert Afternoon

Scents of the Desert Afternoon can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Scents of the Desert Afternoon

Players can craft Scents of the Desert Afternoon at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: