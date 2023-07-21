D4 | Sever | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Sever is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Players can select upgrades to the Sever skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Sever, which states: Sever damages enemies along its path for 25% of its damage.
Sever damages enemies along its path for 40% of its damage.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Paranormal Sever and Supernatural Sever, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Every 3rd cast of Sever makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.
Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon cast.
Patch Note History
- Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Initial base damage increased from 63% to 66%. Enhanced Sever’s return base damage increased from 25% to 40%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Paranormal Sever casts required for Vulnerable reduced from 4 to 3.”