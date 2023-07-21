D4 | Sever | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Sever Core Resources: Essence Cost: 20

Lucky Hit Chance: 20%

A specter of you charges forward and attacks with its scythe for 66% damage then returns to you and attacks again for 21% damage. Shadow Damage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Paranormal Sever casts required for Vulnerable reduced from 4 to 3.”

Sever is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Sever Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Sever skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Sever, which states: Sever damages enemies along its path for 25% of its damage.

Enhanced Sever Sever damages enemies along its path for 40% of its damage.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Paranormal Sever and Supernatural Sever, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Paranormal Sever Every 3rd cast of Sever makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Supernatural Sever Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon cast.

