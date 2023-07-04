D4 | Best Way To Get Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4

SHOCKWAVE OFFENSIVE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Pulverize creates a shockwave that travels forward, dealing [60 – 100] % of its damage to targets in the path. Allowed Item Types: 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Druid

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Shockwave Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Shockwave Aspect can only be used by the Druid class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

How To Get Shockwave Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Shockwave Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Shockwave Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

A great way to have access to more legendary items will be to head to Helltides whenever they are active. Use the Helltide Mystery Chest guide to find the 175 cost chests. These will usually drop 3 or 4 legendaries at once. In these Helltides, you can run from event to event to complete as many as possible. This provides you will multiple ways to get more legendaries, and therefore more ways to obtain the Shockwave aspect:

Unlock Helltide Mystery Chests for 175 Cinders Complete Events for the ending chest and Murmuring Obols, to then turn in for more gear at the Ocultist Completing these events and chests gives amazing experience

Other Druid Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Druid Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

Top Synergies for Shockwave Aspect

If you are looking for skills and items for a build that incorporates the Shockwave Aspect take a look at these items, aspects, and skills that can enhance the playstyle.

Unique Item Synergies for Shockwave Aspect

This table shows all the Unique Items that would benefit from using Shockwave Aspect.

Slot Unique Items Chest Insatiable Fury

Legendary Aspects Synergies for Shockwave Aspect

This table shows all the Legendary Aspects for each slot that would benefit from using Shockwave Aspect.

Skills Synergies for Shockwave Aspect

This table shows all the Skills that directly benefit from using Shockwave Aspect.