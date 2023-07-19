D4 | Skyhunter | Diablo 4 Database

Skyhunter

Unique Bow

500 Item Power

701 Damage Per Second

+11.5% Damage to Distant Enemies

+ Ranks of the Exploit Passive

+[30 – 37] Dexterity

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Marksman Skill Damage

+[8.5 – 12.0]% Critical Strike Damage

The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain [20-30] Energy, this can only happen once per cast.