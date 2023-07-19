D4 | Skyhunter | Diablo 4 Database

|
Skyhunter
Unique Bow
500 Item Power
701 Damage Per Second
+11.5% Damage to Distant Enemies
+ Ranks of the Exploit Passive
+[30 – 37] Dexterity
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Marksman Skill Damage
+[8.5 – 12.0]% Critical Strike Damage
The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain [20-30] Energy, this can only happen once per cast.
“Genai took up her bow and aimed at the sun itself. The light burned her eyes, but her arrow flew true. Wounded, the sun hid, and brought forth the first night.” – Fable of the Great Sky-Hunt
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Energy gain increased from 15-25 to 20-30.”
Skyhunter is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
|
Class Restrictions
Skyhunter can be equipped by these classes: Rogue
Skyhunter Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Skyhunter attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Damage to Distant Enemies
|[3]
|[6]
|[8.5]
|[11.5]
|[14]
|[20]
|+[X] Dexterity
|[10-12]
|[13-18]
|[18-24]
|[30-37]
|[41-51]
|[49-63]
|+[X]% Marksman Skill Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Critical Strike Damage
|[1.5-3]
|[4.5-7]
|[6-9]
|[8.5-12]
|[10-15]
|[14-21]
|+[X] Ranks of the Exploit Passive
|[0.5-1]