D4 | Smoke Grenade | Rogue Skill | Diablo 4

Smoke Grenade Subterfuge Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 15

Lucky Hit Chance:

Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds. Damage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Smoke Grenade damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.”

Smoke Grenade is a Rogue skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Subterfuge Skills Node in the Rogue skill tree.

Smoke Grenade Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Smoke Grenade skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Smoke Grenade, which states: Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take x15% increased damage.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Countering Smoke Grenade and Subverting Smoke Grenade, and only one can be chosen at a time.