D4 | Song of the Mountain | Diablo 4 Database

Song of the Mountain Magic Incense Use: Increases armor by 200 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time. Requires Level 45

Song of the Mountain is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Song of the Mountain

Song of the Mountain can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Song of the Mountain

Players can craft Song of the Mountain at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: