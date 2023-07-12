D4 | Song of the Mountain | Diablo 4 Database

By

Barbarian
Rogue
Sorcerer
Necromancer
Druid
Song of the Mountain
Magic Incense

Use: Increases armor by 200 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.

This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 45

Song of the Mountain is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Song of the Mountain

Song of the Mountain can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Song of the Mountain

Players can craft Song of the Mountain at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Biteberry 10
Gallowvine 15
Crushed Beast Bones 5
Angelbreath 5
Gold 5000

Leave a Reply