D4 | Spirit Dance | Diablo 4 Database

|
Spirit Dance
Magic Incense
Use: Increases chance to dodge by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 80
Spirit Dance is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.
Where to Get Spirit Dance
Spirit Dance can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.
How To Craft Spirit Dance
Players can craft Spirit Dance at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:
|Material
|Quantity
|Howler Moss
|10
|Gallowvine
|15
|Paletongue
|5
|Angelbreath
|5
|Gold
|5000