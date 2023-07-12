D4 | Spirit Dance | Diablo 4 Database

Spirit Dance
Magic Incense

Use: Increases chance to dodge by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.

This is a type I incense. Only one Incense of a type may be active at a time.
Requires Level 80

Spirit Dance is a Magic Incense in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Spirit Dance

Spirit Dance can be found only by crafting at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Spirit Dance

Players can craft Spirit Dance at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Howler Moss 10
Gallowvine 15
Paletongue 5
Angelbreath 5
Gold 5000

