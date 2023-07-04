D4 | Splintering Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

|
SPLINTERING OFFENSIVE ASPECT
Legendary Aspect
|Bone Spear’s primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for [1.5 – 2.5] seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal [50 – 100]% bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them.
Allowed Item Types:
1H Weapon
|Necromancer
Splintering Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix
|
Class Restrictions
Splintering Aspect can only be used by the Necromancer class.
In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)
Where To Get Splintering Aspect Affix in Diablo 4
Splintering Aspect can be unlocked in the Codex of Power by completing a specific challenge that will unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC. Player’s must complete the Guulrahn Slums dungeon in the Dry Steppes.
You can also get the Splintering Aspect as a legendary affix on any random drop. If you get it as a drop, you can have the bonus damage up to a 100% bonus, rather than only 50% from the codex.
A great way to have access to more legendary items will be to head to Helltides whenever they are active. Use the Helltide Mystery Chest guide to find the 175 cost chests. These will usually drop 3 or 4 legendaries at once. In these Helltides, you can run from event to event to complete as many as possible. This provides you will multiple ways to get more legendaries, and therefore more ways to obtain a higher roll on the Splintering Aspect:
- Unlock Helltide Mystery Chests for 175 Cinders
- Complete Events for the ending chest and Murmuring Obols, to then turn in for more gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities
- Completing these events and chests gives amazing experience
Codex of Power: Splintering Aspect
|
Splintering Aspect
Bone Spear’s primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for 1.5 seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to vulnerable enemies and pierce them.
Necromancer
The Splintering Aspect Legendary Affix also has an entry in the Codex of Power. Note that when imprinting the Codex version on equipment can only result in the affix having the lowest values possible, as opposed to ones randomly found on loot, which can have a higher value.
Depending on your build, it’s almost always better to transfer an affix by extracting it from a legendary drop and imprinting it on your preffered item. This can be performed at the Occultist NPC using the Extract Aspect feature tab
Other Necromancer Affixes Available in Diablo 4
For a complete list of all the Necromancer Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:
Top Synergies for Splintering Aspect
If you are looking for skills and items for a build that incorporates the Splintering Aspect take a look at these items, aspects, and skills that can enhance the playstyle.
Unique Item Synergies for Splintering Aspect
This table shows some Unique Items that could benefit from a build using Splintering Aspect.
|Unique Item
|Slot
|Deathless Visage
|Head
Legendary Aspects Synergies for Splintering Aspect
This table shows all the Legendary Aspects from a build that might benefit from using Splintering Aspect.
|Legendary Aspect
|Slot
|Aspect Of Exposed Flesh
|Ring
|Aspect Of Shielding Storm
|Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
Shield
|Aspect Of Serration
|1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
|Aspect Of Torment
|Ring
Skills Synergies for Splintering Aspect
This table shows all the Skills that can benefit from a build using the Splintering Aspect.
|Skill
|Description
|Bone Spear
|Conjure a bone spear from the ground, dealing 85% damage and Piercing through enemies.
|Evulsion
|Your Bone Skills deal 6% increased Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies.
|Death’s Embrace
|Close enemies take 2% more damage from you and deal 3% less damage to you.
|Ossified Essence
|Your Bone Skills deal 1% increased damage for each point of Essence you have above 50 upon cast.